Body of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton arrives in Wolseley
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 10:22AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 15, 2021 12:14PM CST
WOLSELEY, SASK. -- The body of an RCMP officer killed while on-duty will be transported to the funeral home in Wolseley, Sask. at 11:30 a.m. local time.
The Saskatchewan RCMP have asked residents of the town to line the streets, and wear red as a show on respect and mourning for Const. Shelby Patton, a 6-year member of the Indian Head RCMP.
Patton, 26, initiated a stop with a stolen truck in Wolseley around 8 a.m. local time Saturday. He was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene.
