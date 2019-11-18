REGINA -- X-ray body scanners that were installed at the Regina Correctional Centre earlier this year have helped corrections staff intercept six offenders trying to smuggle contraband into the jail.

The body scanners were installed in March 2019 and staff were trained over the summer. The scanner helps staff screen offenders entering the facility for contraband like narcotics they could be hiding.

“Whenever contraband such as drugs is brought into our facilities, it has an inherently negative effect on offenders, their ability to successfully complete rehabilitation programming, and the overall stability of the facility itself,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said.

The scanners have been operational for the past 60 days.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing says it plans to buy body scanners for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert correctional centres before the end of the fiscal year.