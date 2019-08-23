A bone marrow recipient had the chance to reunite with her donor on Friday, ahead of the Mandi Schwartz Foundation’s “Run For Mandi” this weekend in Saskatoon.

The foundations bone marrow drive saved Regan Brown’s life nearly two years ago.

"If it wasn't for the Schwartz’s and them out there still living Mandi’s legacy out then I don't know where I would be today because they saved my life, they found my match," Brown said.

Following her death, Mandi Schwartz’s family worked hard to keep her legacy alive by setting up a foundation and holding bone marrow drives.

In her honour, a drive was held at a St. Louis Blues game in 2013 where her brother, Jaden, plays.

"You have the chance to save somebody's life, it was kind of a no brainer," Brown’s donor, Michael Hellrich, said.

Hellrich donated his bone marrow at the drive in 2013, and four years later found out he was the only match in the registry for then 18-year-old Brown.

The pair was reunited at the airport in Regina on Friday.

"Having Regan and Michael here I’m hoping that people are going to see what a difference you can make in people's lives," Rick Schwartz, Mandi’s father said.

The bone marrow drive will take place in Saskatoon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which just involves a cheek swab. The eighth annual “Run For Mandi” will take place on Sunday to raise money, and awareness, for the cause.