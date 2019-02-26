

CTV Regina





Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is calling for Alberta residents to donate to Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party of Alberta.

In an email, Wall said he’s sending a “quick note of encouragement” to Alberta conservatives before the province’s election on May 31.

“I have no doubt that conservatives will be successful, but with all that is on the line it is so important to take nothing for granted and to keep sprinting through the finish line,” Wall said.

Wall said Saskatchewan conservatives campaigned against an NDP government before the Saskatchewan Party took control in 2007.

Wall’s message added the UCP needs to stay focused and remain positive throughout the campaign.

“So many Albertans and so many Canadians are counting on you to get this right,” he said.

The message asks for donations to be sent to the UCP during its February fundraising drive.