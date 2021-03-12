REGINA -- The Brandt Group of Companies has acquired the Regina Pats Hockey Club, taking over sole ownership of the organization effective immediately.

The deal has been approved by the Western Hockey League Board of Governors, the team announced Friday.

Brandt was a co-owner of the team as a partner in Queen City Sports and Entertainment Group for the past six years.

“This is a very exciting day for the entire Regina Pats organization; Brandt has played a key role in supporting and building up our organization over the years,” Regina Pats General Manager, John Paddock said.

The club said current president Todd Lumbard will remain with the organization as an advisory role.

“The pandemic has created exceptional challenges for sports organizations like the WHL and the Pats have felt the effects like everyone else,” says Brandt Group of Companies CEO, Shaun Semple. “At Brandt, we are huge Pats fans and strong believers in the importance of community. Regina is our hometown and we’re committed to ensuring a secure future for our home team.”

The puck drops for the Pats 2021 season at 8 p.m. on March 12.