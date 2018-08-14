

CTV Regina





The Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw is trying to track down a brass bell stolen from the top of its locomotive train last week.

The museum says it believes the bell was stolen on Thursday or Friday. Whoever stole the bell climbed the fence leading into the compound housing the train, removed the bracket and stole the bell from the engine.

The bell is about 12 inches tall. It’s made of solid brass and has a red clapper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Jaw police.