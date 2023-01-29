Break-in leads to multiple charges in central Regina: Police

Regina police responded to an early morning call on Sunday that ended with one man in custody.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to a home on the 2000 block of Toronto Street after a break-in was reported just after 4 a.m.

The complainant who called RPS claimed a man was in their residence and damaging property.

Officers arrived at the house and arrested the suspect without incident, a news release said.

The victim of the break-in was treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old Regina man was charged with break and enter as well as aggravated assault.

The accused will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 30.