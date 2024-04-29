Construction begins on clinic expansion at All Nations Healing Hospital

The All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle has announced the construction of a new building expansion – promising to relieve pressures on the primary facility.

Dubbed the “Kihêw Waciston Eagle Nest Primary Care Clinic – the building will also address the growing needs of primary care for the surrounding areas.

A sod turning ceremony was held Monday morning on the hospital’s front lawn where the new building will stand.

“We all know there are big issues around health care in this province,” First Vice Chief of the FSIN David Pratt told CTV News. “This facility is going to go a long way to addressing some of those concerns and issues around the E.R. waiting times and the delivery of primary care.”

Gail Boehme, the hospital’s executive director, said a considerable amount of planning and research has gone into the project.

She said some of the building’s major goals is to cut down on emergency room waiting times as well as address the healthcare gap between First Nations and non-First Nations peoples.

“Looking at the gap. We want to look at ways we can close it,” Boehme said. “To make access to culturally responsive primary care a goal of ours.”

It’s exciting for those who will someday be working in the new building.

“I think it’s going to be great for not just the town, but all the surrounding lakes, reserves and communities,” Dr. Nathan Cozman explained.

“I think it’s going to open up a lot of access.”

Construction has now officially begun on the clinic. A grand opening is expected for 2025.