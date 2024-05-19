Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

In a news release published Sunday evening, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said that its officers were investigating a “serious incident” involving the unit.

The service noted that the incident occurred at some point Sunday afternoon on the 1100 block of Garry Street.

As of 6 p.m., multiple police vehicles remained parked at the scene.

Police line tape and pylons blocked the intersection of Garry Street and 5th Avenue.

“We understand that this incident is of significant public interest and ask for patience as we gather the facts,” RPS said.

“Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

SIRT serves as an independent, civilian-led unit responsible for investigating incidents involving police in Saskatchewan.

SIRT investigations are required if a person is seriously injured or dies in police custody or as a result of a police officer’s actions.

The unit also investigates allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

With files from Angela Stewart.