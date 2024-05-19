Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene

Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.

In a news release Sunday evening, Moose Jaw police reported that officers were on the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the eastern edge of the city.

As a result, 9th Avenue Northeast from Thatcher Drive East to the Prairie Oasis Trailer Court will be closed “indefinitely,” according to police.

“We are asking motorists and the public to avoid this area,” the release read.

The service did not provide any further details but stated it will release an update when information becomes available.