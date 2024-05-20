'He was laying on the ground': Regina resident reports hearing gunshots during police operation on Garry Street

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has released very few details surrounding a shooting involving the service’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

The “serious incident” was first reported Sunday – with RPS revealing it was investigating an incident that occurred on the 1100 block of Garry Street that afternoon.

In pictures and video submitted to CTV News, RPS officers as well as members of the tactical team can be seen surrounding a single home on the east side of the street.

At around 6 p.m. Sunday, police vehicles remained in the area, with caution tape and pylons blocking access to a large portion of the street in west Regina.

One resident who lives in the area told CTV News that she heard gunshots and witnessed members of the tactical team exit the home while carrying a man back behind police vehicles.

“They brought him out and he was laying on the ground and then the SWAT team went back in a couple of times,” Tyra Gray recalled.

Regina police have requested that the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) investigate the incident.

Investigations by the civilian-led organization are required if a person is seriously injured or dies in police custody or as a result of a police officer’s actions.

In an emailed response to CTV News, SIRT said it is working on releasing more information on the incident “in the near future.”

The organization estimated that an update will be provided by Tuesday, May 21.