Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm

The Saskatchewan NDP’s recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.

The official opposition has been especially vocal in recent days of how some government work has gone to out-of-province contractors, some of whom employ former MLA’s as lobbyists.

On Monday, the province obtained material showing the Saskatchewan NDP seeking corporate sponsorship from Prairie Sky Strategies.

“Do you know why they sent them? A letter, Mr. Speaker,” Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Don McMorris said during question period. “They’re begging and pleading for a $5,000 donation for that leader of the opposition.”

“Say the same thing in every room. Tell your party that,” he added.

The email to the lobby firm was an invitation from the Sask. NDP to attend or sponsor a Carla Beck reception next month.

The email read:

“With an election coming this year, it is a great chance to chat with possibly the first female Premier in Saskatchewan history, Carla Beck, and her team of MLAs.”

Tim Williams, who serves as the provincial secretary for the Saskatchewan NDP, told CTV News that soliciting corporate sponsorship is something the party would prefer not to do.

“Lots of companies do attend everybody’s events. We’ve been pretty clear that we don’t believe that this kind of fundraising is the long term best solution for democracy,” he explained. “So we’ve committed on a number of occasions that an NDP government will change the laws to move it to individual fundraising.”

According to the NDP, Prairie Sky Strategies did not attend its golf tournament last year and so far has not responded to the invitation to attend the upcoming leader’s reception.

Sask. first strategy

Prior to the revelations during question period, Beck shared her party’s strategy to prioritize the selection of Saskatchewan firms for public contracts.

A strategy she claimed the NDP would put in place if they were to form government this fall.

“Under the Sask. Party, we’ve seen public projects of all sizes, millions and millions of dollars of our tax money flow out of province. Tax dollars that belong to the people of this province that should be putting food on tables here in Saskatchewan,” she told reporters.

“I’m not here to fight for jobs in Alberta, Ontario or in the U.S. I want to see our companies and our workers thrive here at home.”

In her remarks, Beck highlighted the government’s decision to utilize private firms in Alberta for knee and hip surgeries and mammograms, as well as the recent case of a California company receiving a tire recycling contract.

“Premier Scott Moe is selling out Saskatchewan,” Beck added. “If I have the privilege of being the next premier of this province, we will prioritize hiring Saskatchewan workers, growing Saskatchewan businesses, and building more made in Saskatchewan products here at home. That’s our Hire Saskatchewan plan.”

The opposition openly criticized the province’s record of awarding contracts to out-of-province firms during question period.

Sask. Builds Minister Joe Hargrave defended the government’s record – claiming 82 per cent of contracts from the province were awarded to Sask. based companies.

“In fact when there’s a Saskatchewan bidder, Saskatchewan companies secured the contracts approximately 90 per cent of the time in these competitions. These projects are using the best local Saskatchewan workers, creating jobs and employment opportunities for the people of our great province,” he said.

“All [the opposition] has to do is go to schools like the new francophone school in north Regina. A good Saskatchewan company, Quorex, is building that school. Go talk to them.”