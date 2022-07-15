Brewers Cup: National coffee competition to be held in Regina

Brewers Cup: National coffee competition to be held in Regina

The Everyday Kitchen is excited to host the upcoming Brewers Cup this weekend. (CaitlinBrezinski/CTVNews) The Everyday Kitchen is excited to host the upcoming Brewers Cup this weekend. (CaitlinBrezinski/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener