'Brings a different type of explosion': Riders prepare for new but familiar quarterback opponent

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the Ottawa Redblacks for the second and final time of the regular season on Saturday but unlike their first matchup, it will be a new quarterback under centre in Jeremiah Masoli.

Masoli entered last week’s game following an injury to Dru Brown and has since been named the starter for this week’s matchup.

“He just brings a different type of explosion, he’s quick with his reads, he’s quick with his feet. We know he likes throwing the deep ball. Just like all of our other weeks, we need to limit his explosion and then we feel like we’ll be successful,” said defensive back, Marcus Sayles.

“Jeremiah can sit back there and sling it,” head coach Corey Mace emphasized. “We talked about his familiarity with the system. His ability to process I’m sure will allow him to stay in the pocket and kind of look through stuff.”

Masoli has only started one game this season, but he did throw for 254 yards and one touchdown in a win over Calgary. However, the veteran has been in the league since 2013, so the Riders know he has the highly touted experience behind him.

“The amount of football he’s played, we have to be on our p’s and q’s. He’s seen a lot of football, a lot of defences in his time so we have to try to make it tough on him,” Mace said.

“He’s a good quarterback, he’s been around a long time. He’s seen all the coverages,” said defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. who also added that his first game in the CFL was against Masoli when he played in Hamilton.

“He’s matured a lot in the game, so we have to give him the respect and keep pressure on him. But it’s funny because I get to see old film of us playing against each other and it’s like, ‘Okay, do you remember me?’” joked defensive lineman, Anthony Lanier II.

Lanier is expected to return to the lineup this week after he was taken off the six game injured list and has been a full participant at practice so far this week.

Despite the fact the Riders sit amongst the middle of the pack in the league standings, they are still proving to be a powerhouse on defense. They sit second in sacks with 33, first in forced fumbles and Milligan still sits atop the leader board in interceptions and pass knockdowns.

“I’m just trying to stay locked in on everything we’re doing, making sure that we’re on our p’s and q’s and knowing how they’re going to attack us then just being able to attack back,” Milligan shared.

Milligan missed last week’s game for the birth of his fourth child but the team garnered a win without him, their first one in nine weeks.

“We’re all just able to continue to do our job and, you know, the ball just rolled in our favour that time finally, so it was a good win,” Sayles said.

However, there was not praise all around for the win as Mace wanted to see a better defensive performance in the second half. The team only allowed nine points in the first two quarters but 20 in the final two. This week, he is challenging the team to put together a full four quarter performance.

“Just pressing guys to grow their knowledge and not only the playbook, but the game as well. Jeremiah’s seen a lot of football, so we have to be able to play a little game with him so to speak just to make sure that we’re making it difficult on him,” Mace said.