22 cattle die following semi rollover near Midale, Sask.

The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.

Estevan RCMP received a report of a semi rollover around 8 a.m. and immediately responded, according to a statement from Saskatchewan RCMP.

The driver suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. There were about 100 cattle being hauled by the semi, with 22 dying as a result of the rollover.

The surviving cattle received veterinary care and were transported to safety.

RCMP said the investigation continues.

Midale, Sask. is located about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina.