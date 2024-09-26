REGINA
Regina

    • 22 cattle die following semi rollover near Midale, Sask.

    Sask RCMP File
    The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.

    Estevan RCMP received a report of a semi rollover around 8 a.m. and immediately responded, according to a statement from Saskatchewan RCMP.

    The driver suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. There were about 100 cattle being hauled by the semi, with 22 dying as a result of the rollover.

    The surviving cattle received veterinary care and were transported to safety.

    RCMP said the investigation continues.

    Midale, Sask. is located about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina. 

