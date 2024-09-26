Here's where temperature records fell in Sask. during Wednesday's heat

It might be late September, but many communities experienced July like heat across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) records dating as far back as 1950 were broken in some regions.

In all 12 regions saw records broken, according to ECCC’s website.

That included Moose Jaw, where ECCC says the daytime high reached 35 C Wednesday, breaking the old record of 33.2 C set in 2014. The normal daytime high in Moose Jaw on Sept. 25 is about 17 degrees, according to ECCC.

Other records to fall were:

Rosetown Area (Rosetown East)

New record of 34.0

Old record of 33.8 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Watrous Area (Watrous East)

New record of 33.7

Old record of 30.9 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1953

Outlook Area (Outlook PFRA)

New record of 33.6

Old record of 32.4 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Saskatoon Area (Saskatoon RCS)

New record of 33.2

Old record of 32.7 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Nipawin Area (Nipawin)

New record of 32.6

Old record of 30.0 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1927

Melfort Area (Melfort)

New record of 32.1

Old record of 30.0 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Prince Albert Area (Prince Albert Glass Field)

New record of 32.0

Old record of 29.0 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1884

Rockglen Area (Rockglen (AUT))

New record of 31.8

Old record of 31.1 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Wynyard Area (Wynyard (AUT))

New record of 31.4

Old record of 30.0 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1964

Spiritwood Area (Spiritwood West)

New record of 30.7

Old record of 30.2 set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Waskesiu Lake Area (Waskesiu Lake)

New record of 29.2

Old record of 27.6 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1966