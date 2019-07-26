The soundtrack for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" features a song by Saskatchewan-born artist Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Sainte-Marie sings "The Circle Game" on the soundtrack.

Keep an eye out for @BuffySteMarie's recording of "The Circle Game" in the new Quentin Tarantino film @OnceInHollywood, due out tomorrow!



Check out the complete soundtrack track list here: https://t.co/sJCvjfFruP — Buffy Sainte-Marie (@BuffySteMarie) July 25, 2019

Born on the Piapot First Nation, Sainte-Marie has won an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for her co-writing on the 1982 song "Up Where We Belong" in the film "An Officer and a Gentleman."

She's also won Junos, a Polaris Prize, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and has been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The soundtrack also features Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple.

The album came out on Friday, coinciding with the movie's U.S. release date.

With files from The Canadian Press