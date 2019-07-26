Buffy Sainte-Marie lands song on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' soundtrack
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 12:24PM CST
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 12:25PM CST
The soundtrack for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" features a song by Saskatchewan-born artist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
Sainte-Marie sings "The Circle Game" on the soundtrack.
Born on the Piapot First Nation, Sainte-Marie has won an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe for her co-writing on the 1982 song "Up Where We Belong" in the film "An Officer and a Gentleman."
She's also won Junos, a Polaris Prize, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and has been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The soundtrack also features Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple.
The album came out on Friday, coinciding with the movie's U.S. release date.
