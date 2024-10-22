Bullet holes discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina

Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.

According to the party, candidate for Regina Northeast Rahul Singh contacted the Regina Police Service (RPS) after discovering the holes.

“Our campaign has already had many signs stolen but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger,” Singh said in a news release.

"I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service and they are now investigating."

Premier Scott offered a statement, saying it is completely unacceptable for any campaign or party to be targeted.

"I spoke to Rahul this morning. I know he is troubled by this but he will not be intimidated," Moe said.

"He has knocked thousands of doors and spoken with thousands of voters in Regina Northeast and that’s exactly what he plans to continue doing from now until election day."