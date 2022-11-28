Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near Regina
Police near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) reported that officers caught a bus travelling 123 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.
The bus driver was not wearing glasses or contacts while driving which were required by the restriction placed on their license, police said.
Police reported that the driver was transporting 47 passengers at the time of the stop.
