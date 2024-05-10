Sunshine, warm temperatures expected this weekend

It’s looking like a good weekend to get outside in Regina with sunshine and warm temperatures in the current forecast Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s over the weekend in Regina.

There is a slight chance of showers heading into the work week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 18 C, the average overnight low is 3.5 C.