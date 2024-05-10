REGINA
Regina

    • Sunshine, warm temperatures expected this weekend

    Share

    It’s looking like a good weekend to get outside in Regina with sunshine and warm temperatures in the current forecast Friday morning.

    Watch CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan’s forecast using the video player above.

    Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s over the weekend in Regina.

    There is a slight chance of showers heading into the work week.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average daytime high for Regina this time of year is about 18 C, the average overnight low is 3.5 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News