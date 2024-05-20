Regina firefighters rescue patient from inside garbage truck

It’s not a call that’s made often, but Regina fire crews helped rescue someone from inside a garbage truck on Monday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) got the call around 4:30 a.m.

According to a post detailing the incident, the service’s Technical Rescue Team was able to use a ladder truck and a system of pulleys and ropes to safely remove the individual from the truck’s bucket.

The fire service did not provide any information on the condition of the individual, who the service referred to as a "patient," only saying they were taken to hospital by EMS.

Based on a photo from the scene, the rescue took place on 5th Avenue, near the 1100 block of Broad Street.

CTV News has reached out to RFPS and the City of Regina for additional information.

--More details to come...