Gardening season kicks off in Regina

Gardening season has officially kicked off in the Queen City.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran with a pair of green thumbs – or a horticultural newcomer, the May long weekend is the perfect time to begin.

The Plant Ranch, a local Regina greenhouse, said mid-May is the best time to begin potting your plants. During a typical year, Regina should not experience below freezing temperatures.

A lack of sub-zero nightly lows means there’s less risk of frost damage and with it a far better chance of survival.

Chris Pikula, the assistant manager at the ranch, said it’s best to start out small if you’re looking to get into gardening. His advice: plant in containers.

“I grow in containers, so that’s another option for people too who have smaller living spaces, or who don’t want to go the full nine yards and have a garden bed with a sprinkler system that goes off on the right hours,” he said.

“I have successfully grown tons of vegetables, like corn, cucumbers, even a watermelon in just five gallon pales that I have set up to grow in a sunny spot.”

If you’re looking to just add a little color to your living space, Pikula says Petunia’s act as easy starter plants.

“As long as they get about six to eight hours of sunlight a day, they are going to be loving life,” he said.

“They do take a fair bit of fertilizer.”