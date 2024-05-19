Regina fire report no injuries in Winnipeg Street blaze

Crews with Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are reporting no injuries following a house fire in the Heritage Neighbourhood.

At approximately 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street for a house fire.

The flames were quickly extinguished by crews, RFPS said in a post detailing the response.

Personnel completed all searches and reported no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.