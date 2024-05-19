REGINA
Regina

    • Regina fire report no injuries in Winnipeg Street blaze

    Fire crews responding to a house fire on the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street on May 18, 2024. (Source: Regina fire) Fire crews responding to a house fire on the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street on May 18, 2024. (Source: Regina fire)
    Crews with Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are reporting no injuries following a house fire in the Heritage Neighbourhood.

    At approximately 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street for a house fire.

    The flames were quickly extinguished by crews, RFPS said in a post detailing the response.

    Personnel completed all searches and reported no injuries.

    The fire is currently under investigation.

