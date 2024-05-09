Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating

Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.

Some of the vandalism included anti-Semitic messages, others referenced the ongoing hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Regina police said the content of the graffiti does not change the basis of its ongoing investigation into the vandalism.

“Regardless of the context surrounding its message, this is also property damage, a crime encountered fairly regularly. I won’t elaborate further on an active investigation,” police spokesperson Les Parker said in an email to CTV News.

Regina police say they're investigating after several downtown locations were vandalized with graffiti. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews) There are at least four known locations with visible graffiti Thursday afternoon, including windows, bus stops and sidewalks on 11th Avenue aside from the Cenotaph.

The Cenotaph has become a somewhat common target for vandals, with other incidents occurring as recent as March.

City of Regina crews could be seen cleaning up the locations on Thursday afternoon.

-- With files from Donovan Maess.