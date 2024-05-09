REGINA
Regina

    • Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating

    The Cenotaph in Victoria Park was one of several downtown Regina locations recently vandalized with graffiti, police are investigating. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews) The Cenotaph in Victoria Park was one of several downtown Regina locations recently vandalized with graffiti, police are investigating. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews)
    Share

    Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.

    Some of the vandalism included anti-Semitic messages, others referenced the ongoing hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank.

    Regina police said the content of the graffiti does not change the basis of its ongoing investigation into the vandalism.

    “Regardless of the context surrounding its message, this is also property damage, a crime encountered fairly regularly. I won’t elaborate further on an active investigation,” police spokesperson Les Parker said in an email to CTV News.

    Regina police say they're investigating after several downtown locations were vandalized with graffiti. (DonovanMaess/CTVNews) There are at least four known locations with visible graffiti Thursday afternoon, including windows, bus stops and sidewalks on 11th Avenue aside from the Cenotaph.

    The Cenotaph has become a somewhat common target for vandals, with other incidents occurring as recent as March.

    City of Regina crews could be seen cleaning up the locations on Thursday afternoon.

    -- With files from Donovan Maess. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News