REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police clock impaired driver at 172 km/h

    Share

    Regina police caught an impaired driver travelling 172 kilometres per hour (km/h) on Wednesday just outside the city.

    The driver was pulled over on Highway 11 at the Lumsden valley, an email from Regina police said.

    They were charged with impaired driving and also had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded, police said, adding they received a fine of $932. 

    A passenger also received a ticket for having open alcohol, police added.

    According to a post on X from Combine Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the drivers was clocked at 172 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

    “A substantial mortgage payment like fine,” the post said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News