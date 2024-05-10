Regina police clock impaired driver at 172 km/h
Regina police caught an impaired driver travelling 172 kilometres per hour (km/h) on Wednesday just outside the city.
The driver was pulled over on Highway 11 at the Lumsden valley, an email from Regina police said.
They were charged with impaired driving and also had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded, police said, adding they received a fine of $932.
A passenger also received a ticket for having open alcohol, police added.
According to a post on X from Combine Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the drivers was clocked at 172 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
“A substantial mortgage payment like fine,” the post said.
WEATHER Sunshine, warm temperatures expected this weekend
Prince William says wife Kate is 'doing well'
Prince William said on Friday his wife Kate was 'doing well' in a rare public comment about the Princess of Wales as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.
BREAKING Toronto mayor hints that WNBA team is coming to the city, marking the first franchise in Canada
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says that she is hopeful an announcement could be made soon amid multiple reports that a WNBA team is coming to Toronto in 2026.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off Vancouver Island's west coast
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded west of Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
Ontario coroner to investigate death of man who suffered cardiac arrest while waiting in ER
A provincial coroner will be investigating the death of 68-year-old David Lippert, who suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting in a crowded emergency room in Kitchener, Ont.
Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
This iconic Canadian song is turning 50
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Federal government bans watercraft from Manitoba lake popular with tourists
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
'A clear message': Sask. Teachers' Federation president not surprised province's offer was voted down
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says she was not surprised that teachers voted no to the province’s latest contract offer.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
LIVE NOW Winnipeg apartment building evacuated after safety concerns
Residents in a St. James area apartment building have been told to immediately vacate the building.
Trial of admitted serial killer to hear about search of landfill for remains
A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
U of A students join worldwide protests of war in Gaza
University of Alberta students in Edmonton have joined young people around the world condemning the war in Gaza and demanding their institution divest from Israel.
Oilers try to regroup in Game 2 vs. Canucks after blown lead
Hockey fans are eager to see whether the Edmonton Oilers will bounce back or spiral away when they resume their Western Conference semifinal series against the host Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 on Friday.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm right through the weekend
Temperatures broke the 20-degree mark on Thursday and should break the 25-degree mark this afternoon in Edmonton.
Calgary police to release more details on pro-Palestinian protest
Details on arrests, tickets and charges against a number of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Calgary will be released on Friday, police say,
WEATHER Warm weather for Mother's Day weekend, with an elevated avalanche risk in the Rockies
This weekend will be the warmest weekend so far in 2024 in Calgary.
OPINION Alberta's Bill 20: Municipal oversight or provincial overreach?
This spring, the UCP government introduced an innocuous-sounding piece of legislation called the "Municipal Affairs Amendment Act." But Bill 20 is anything but benign for most of Alberta's municipal politicians.
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four arrested in drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Toronto police called to Drake's Bridle Path mansion for another alleged intruder on Thursday
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Toronto next week
American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Toronto next week.
Ottawa's 3-container limit for curbside garbage takes effect this fall
The City of Ottawa's new three-garbage item limit for household waste will take effect on Sept. 30, with a three-month phase-in period for the limit. As of December, collection staff will only collect three garbage items from households every two weeks.
OPP looks to identify vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have released video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision near Smiths Falls last fall.
Ontario government giving Cornwall generating station $600M for refurbishment
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Highway 40
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in the West Island.
Flat tire on a highway? Here's why you shouldn't try to fix it
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Inside the LNG 'floatel' cruise ship that Squamish, B.C., won’t allow
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Suspicious fire being investigated in London
A suspicious fire in London is under investigation by police and fire officials. According to London fire, crews knocked down the scene in an “offensive strategy.”
Lambton County teen dies in farm accident
OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.
PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Victim significantly injured after firework thrown in their face at a Waterloo park
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a victim said a youth threw a firework in their face.
BREAKING Highway 144 closed due to fatal crash north of Greater Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police says Highway 144 is closed north of Greater Sudbury after a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Northern Ont. man charged for having inappropriate sexual relationship with 13-year-old
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with several sexual offences after police received a complaint about an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the second week in a row.
Halifax police still looking for answers to 15-year-old murder
Halifax Regional Police is still trying to solve the 15-year-old murder of a woman in the city’s north end.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.