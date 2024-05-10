Regina police clock impaired driver at 172 km/h

Regina police caught an impaired driver travelling 172 kilometres per hour (km/h) on Wednesday just outside the city.

The driver was pulled over on Highway 11 at the Lumsden valley, an email from Regina police said.

They were charged with impaired driving and also had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded, police said, adding they received a fine of $932.

A passenger also received a ticket for having open alcohol, police added.

According to a post on X from Combine Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the drivers was clocked at 172 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

“A substantial mortgage payment like fine,” the post said.