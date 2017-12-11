

Regina bus passengers who travel downtown on Arcola Avenue may arrive a bit more quickly starting on Monday. A newly installed bus lane and signal is now in effect.

Cameras will detect if a westbound bus is present at the intersection of Arcola Avenue and Ring Road and activate the bus signal to allow buses to pass through the intersection before other traffic.

The bus signal shows a vertical white line which means the bus can proceed through the intersection ahead of other traffic. The traffic lights will remain red for other traffic.

Once the bus has gone through the intersection, the traffic lights will cycle normally.