School buses have been cancelled for all Regina Public and Catholic Schools as a result of the weekend snowfall. Parents are asked to notify schools of any absences.

According to the Highway Hotline, a portion of Highway 1 East is closed between Balgonie and Indian Head. Travel is not recommended on a number of highways around the city, including Highway 11 as far north as Lumsden. Check the Highway Hotline website before heading out on the roads.

At the Regina International Airport, most flights are still on time, but passengers are encouraged to check their flight status online before heading to the airport and to give themselves extra time due to the snowy road conditions.

Snowfall warnings are still in effect for a number of regions in Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina.