'Can happen anywhere': Sask. ATV Association highlighting ATV safety month

The Saskatchewan ATV Association (SATVA) is highlighting rider safety in the month of June.

“It can happen anywhere,” General Manager John Meed told CTV News. “A wrong turn or hitting something you didn’t see can throw the vehicle on its side.”

Meed said riding ATVs is meant to be fun and shared by friends and family.

“The idea is to get outside and enjoy nature,” he said. “But if you’re not safe and get seriously hurt, it can put a damper on the whole experience.”

According to Statistics Canada, around 100 ATV riders are killed every year across the country.

The most common cause is rollovers, with 45 per cent of fatalities occurring in that manner.

The poll also shows more than half of deaths involved being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“ATVs by their very dynamics operate much differently than a car,” Meed said. “They’re designed for rough surfaces and to go up and down hills.”

“So if you’re not 100 per cent in your faculties, things can go wrong.”

Safety Tips

SATVA has some very simple tips all ATV riders should take into account every time they start their engines.

Always wear a helmet

Properly-fitted protective gear is essential to ATV safety. This includes a helmet, eye protection, gloves, boots, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Let a family member or friend know where you’re going, and when you expect to return. Carry a cell phone and bring a first aid kit.

Don’t attempt risky maneuvers

If a rider attempts uneven terrain, the ATV can easily roll, trapping the rider and causing severe injuries. Never attempt any trail or path that appears too difficult or makes you feel uncomfortable. Know your limits and avoid tricky maneuvers and risky situations.

Never speed or make sharp turns. Since ATVs are not designed for roads, steer clear of roads and streets unless for quick crossings.

Never double-up

Unless your ATV is designed for more than one person, never add a passenger. Adding a person to an ATV designed for one driver can change the dynamics of the vehicle, especially when climbing or descending hills or when maneuvering around obstacles. This can result in a roll-over.

Never combine drinking or drugs with an ATV

Impairment reduces reaction time, affects judgement and significantly increases the risk of dangerous incidents. Operating an ATV while impaired is illegal, even on private property, and can result in a DUI charge.

Make regular stops to inspect the ATV exhaust

Avoid tall grass or brush as hot exhaust can be a fire hazard. Inspect your ATVs’ exhaust regularly for grass and debris build-up as it can quickly cause a wildfire when knocked off while driving.

SATVA suggests people consider fitting their ATV with a spark arrestor to prevent sparks from escaping into dry grassland and forest areas.

Take in an approved safety course

Riders aged 12 to 15 and anyone who doesn’t have a driver’s license must complete an approved safety course, or be supervised by someone who has had their drivers’ licence for at least a year.

Meed added safety starts from the moment your ATV comes off the trailer.

“Make sure your equipment is working, all your lights work and your tires are inflated,” he said.

“It’s better to do it [off the trailer] than out in a trail somewhere,” Meed added.

Other Reminders

Saskatchewan RCMP are also reminding drivers that operating an ATV while impaired may come with fines, just like driving a car.

Police also ask riders to check local bylaws, as many municipalities do not allow ATV use within city or town limits.

You must be 16 years of age and hold a valid driver’s licence to drive an ATV on public land.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 15 can operate an ATV on public land and may cross roads if they have passed an approved ATV training course, or if they’re supervised by someone who has held a driver’s licence continuously for the last 365 days.

The supervising rider can be riding a different ATV or be on the same ATV as the youth.