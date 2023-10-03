Canada and USA women's hockey teams will bring Rivalry Series to Regina

The rivalry between Canada’s and the U.S’s women’s national hockey teams will unfold further in Regina next year.

On Tuesday, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced that Canada will face Team USA on Feb. 9 at the Brandt Centre.

The game will be part of the Rivalry Series that will see games played in both countries and will also see a game played in Saskatoon two nights earlier on Feb. 7.

Seven games will be played in total with all being broadcasted on TSN.

“We are excited to once again work with USA Hockey to showcase the talent and elite level of competition that has been on display at the Rivalry Series since 2018 and to bring games to fans in four great Canadian cities,” Hockey Canada president and CEO Katherine Henderson said in a news release.

In the 2021-22 series, Team Canada won its final four games after losing the first three.

The Canadian games saw an average attendance of 5,000 per game in Kelowna, Kamloops and Trois-Rivieres and Laval, the release said.

That included sellouts in Kelowna and Trois-Rivieres.

More to details come…