REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe has requested the participation of all Canadian premiers on a conference call to discuss ongoing protests and rail blockades.

The Council of the Federation, a congress of Canada’s premiers, is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday afternoon. Premier Moe is the council’s Chair.

Moe’s office will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon on the discussions that take place.

Indigenous leaders are calling for the government to engage with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to find a mutually beneficial solution to the blockades.

More to come…