

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw police say that a stabbing that happened on Tuesday is a homicide.

They have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Tyrel Munroe, 19, whom they believe to have stabbed Bailey Anderson, 21, to death.

Police believe Munroe has connections to Regina and they are warning he could be ‘armed and dangerous.’

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

Munroe allegedly fled the scene immediately before police arrived. Police say Munroe and Anderson were known to each other and that the stabbing happened after an altercation between them at the home.

Kristen Desjarlais, 25, has also been identified by police as a person of interest in the case. She is not facing any charges; however, she has existing warrants for her arrest. Moose Jaw police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

It’s unclear if Munroe and Desjarlais are together.

Anyone with information can contact Moose Jaw police at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.