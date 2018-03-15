

Kirsten Desjarlais, a person of interest in a homicide in Moose Jaw, has turned herself in to police. She was arrested on outstanding warrants and will appear in court on Thursday.

Moose Jaw Police are still looking Tyrel Munroe, 19, also known as Tyrel Peequaqat. Police believe Munroe has ties to Regina, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the general public.

On March 13, at around 1:20 a.m., the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to the 1200 Block of Third Avenue Northeast for a report of an injured man.

Bailey Anderson, 21, was found with what appeared to be stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both the victim and the accused are known to each other and were living in Moose Jaw at the time.

Munroe has bleached his hair blonde-orange colour since the time of the offence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munroe should contact the Moose Jaw Police Service directly or Crime Stoppers.