

CTV News Regina





Regina police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man wanted for attempted murder using a firearm after an incident at a nightclub last month.

Officers were called to a club in the 2100 block of Broad Street after a report of a possible shooting on around 1:20 a.m. on July 21. Kamalladin Nur, 27, is wanted for attempted murder in relation to the shooting. Givonn Bowen-Wright, 20, has been arrested and charged with assault after the incident as well.

Police say the victim of the shooting ran in one direction and the suspects ran in the other direction. The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, police say. They also say there was a fight outside of the business, involving at least four people, that ended in gunshots.

After further investigation, Bowen-Wright was arrested and charged and a warrant was issued for Nur's arrest.

Nur is described as 5'10" tall with dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair with a thing black goatee.

Bowen Wright made his first court appearance on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information about Nur is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.