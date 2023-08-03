Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide

Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina’s fifth homicide of 2023.

30-year-old “Juma” Daniel Drie Atem is wanted for first-degree murder following the death of a man on the 2100 block of Broad Street on July 29.

Atem is described as having a dark complexion, thin build, six feet, three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Atem has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg and may have travelled there.

Police advise anyone who sees Atem not approach him and to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.