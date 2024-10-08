'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs

Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.

The dogs, Daisy and Cujo, were found suffering from gunshot wounds near Folk’s property in the Silton area.

Both animals were euthanized after being rushed to the nearest veterinary office.

"We find ourselves in an awful situation where we have lost two of our friends. Two of our family members and they were harmless. They didn't hurt anybody. They were just two lovable dogs and someone took it upon themselves to take their [lives] from us," Folk said.

Saskatchewan RCMP told CTV News its officers are investigating the incident.

"Investigation determined that an individual located their dog and the dog was injured. Those injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound and their other dog was missing. Later, that second dog was located. It was also injured and was also suffering from a gunshot wound,” Keely Grasser, spokesperson for the Saskatchewan RCMP said.

According to Grasser, the dogs were shot sometime between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Daisy and Cujo were shot near their home in the Silton area, and found on Oct. 2nd (Courtesy: Erin Folk)

(Courtesy: Erin Folk)

While dealing with the tragic events of the past week, Folk was sure to note the support of the community has been particularly meaningful to her family.

"People have been calling. They've stopped in," she explained. "They've brought flowers and it touches everyone because everyone who loves animals or has a pet and loves it, it's devastating to imagine, let alone go through."

The family operates Rosefield Stables, which provides equine therapy for veterans in the area.

"The veterans that come here for equine therapy, they've collected a donation to put forward to whatever the vet bill or whatever that looks like," Folk explained.

"But if the person is caught, I want them to pay the vet bill."

Daisy and Cujo joined the Folk family last December to keep the other animals on the property safe.

According to Folk, the duo were amazing at their job and the family has countless fond memories to remember the pair by.

The family has also offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.