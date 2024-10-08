Saskatchewan's Jessica Campbell becomes first female assistant coach in NHL history

Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Campbell, 32, was hired by the Seattle Kraken as an assistant back in July, but made the historic moment official Tuesday during the Kraken’s regular season opener against the St. Louis Blues.

"I try to really just keep my eyes fixed on what matters everyday, to be in the now, to be in the moment, to stay in the trenches with the players,” Campbell told reporters in July. “Though I am honoured to be the first, I don't want to be the only. And I don't feel like I'm the only in this organization. That's also a very special feeling."

Campbell had already broken barriers in 2022, when she was hired as the assistant coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the minor league affiliate of the Kraken.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

The move made her the first female behind the bench as a full-time coach in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley,” said Kraken Head Coach Dan Bylsma in a July media release. “I’m confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players.”

A variety of organizations offered their congratulations, including the NHL, Hockey Saskatchewan, and the NHL Coaches’ Association.

Campbell grew up playing for the Melville Prairie Fire in the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA Hockey League before going to Cornell University (NCAA) from 2010 to 2014.

She also played for the Canadian Women’s National Team at the World Championships in 2015.

- With files from Brit Dort, Sierra D’Souza-Butts and Donovan Maess