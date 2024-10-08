Vehicle rollover leads to discovery of guns and drugs, Sask. RCMP arrest man

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a vehicle rollover on a Saskatchewan highway led to the seizure of drugs and guns.

On Friday, Melville RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 22 near Lemberg, Sask., according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, did not report injuries to officers. According to police, investigation determined that court-ordered conditions prohibited him from driving, and he was arrested.

Officers found a loaded illegally modified firearm, ammunition, a large sum of cash, 22 grams of meth, drug trafficking paraphernalia, an imitation firearm, and soft body armour during a search of the vehicle.

The man is facing 30 charges, which include 12 counts of a weapons possession contrary to an order, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, four counts of failure to comply with a release order condition, and several other related charges.

Police said he also received numerous traffic-related tickets.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Oct. 11.

Lemberg, Sask. is located about 122 kilometres east of Regina.