The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is choosing sides in two legal battles.

The federation is hoping to stand as an intervener in the Saskatchewan Government's court fight against the carbon tax and to oppose the government of British Columbia’s challenge to the construction of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline, also before the courts.

The Saskatchewan Government is currently asking the courts to decide whether the federal government can impose a carbon tax.

"We're coming off the bench. We're going to do everything that we can do to help him in that court battle. We're going to seek intervener status,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation Prairie Director Todd MacKay said.

MacKay believes the carbon tax is unneeded.

"It doesn't help the environment, but it costs us all a lot of money. So look, if Prime Minister Trudeau thinks he can just walk in and step on us like this, he's going to have to deal with all of us,” MacKay said.

Meanwhile, the B.C. provincial government is seeing if it has the power to regulate oil shipments, which could lead to blocking interprovincial pipelines.

The Sask. government says it appreciates the support, and is working on the requests.

"We’re putting lawyers in touch with lawyers to have a discussion on the process. We're not actively going out seeking interveners. We've certainly let it be known that we're there,” Minister of Justice Don Morgan said.

The pipeline issue has gained national interest: According to a Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV and the Globe and Mail with a margin of error for a random survey of 1,000 Canadians is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The study shows that more than one in two Canadians think the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension is a regional and national economic issue. Additionally, more than six in 10 Canadians say the economy and environment should be given equal consideration in pipeline construction. Nearly six in 10 Canadians support or somewhat support the Trans Mountain Pipeline project going ahead despite concerns raised by the B.C. government.

MacKay hopes to clarify which properties fall under federal and provincial jurisdiction. Mackay says the federal and provincial governments need to stick to their own jobs so the Canadian taxpayer knows who to hold responsible. The federation plans to file the intervener applications in the coming weeks.