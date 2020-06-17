REGINA -- Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) has announced it’s 2020 show will be postponed to 2021.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, partners, and guests is priority," says CWA President Chris Lees. "We owe it to everyone connected to Agribition to make the best decisions we can, even when they're the hardest ones to make."

In April, CWA officials said they intended to host the event as planned.

The events fiftieth show was set to take place Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 2020, and will now take place Nov. 22 to 27 2021.