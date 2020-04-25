REGINA -- The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) will be going ahead in 2020 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement shared on its twitter account.

We hope your families and farms are safe and staying healthy. Canadian Western Agribition will be here when we can all get back together again. #StayStrong #CWA50 pic.twitter.com/dBHg39Bs9e — #CWA50 (@Agribition) April 25, 2020

Agribition is set to celebrate its 50th year in November 2020 and currently, plans for the festivities have not been impacted.

“Canadian Wester Agribition will celebrate its 50th show this year,” the letter said. “This has not kept you from calving and it will not keep you from seeing. When the calves are fat and the crops are off, Agribition will be there and will be ready.”

CWA said the show will still go ahead in November when “we will all be looking to celebrate together.”

Agribition is scheduled to begin on November 30, 2020 at Evraz Place in Regina.