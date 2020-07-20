CANORA -- A Canora man made his first court appearance on Monday after being accused in causing the death of a 59-year-old woman.

RCMP have arrested and charged William Tuttle, 52, with first degree murder over the death of the woman.

RCMP said that when officers and EMS responded to the home on Poplar Avenue in Canora on Friday night, they found the woman suffering from life threatening injuries. She died on scene.

Residents in the area described the woman as shy but friendly, and are shocked that this has happened in their community.

Tuttle made his court appearance by phone, and is currently remanded at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

Multiple RCMP detachments and sections, including the Edmonton RCMP, are working with the provincial coroner on the investigation.

Tuttle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday.