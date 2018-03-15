

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is imposing new restrictions on the Capital Pointe development project.

The developer must indicate by March 30 if they intend to restart construction in April. If construction does not restart in April, the developer will be ordered to backfill the site.

The announcement was made at a city press conference about the progress at the site. Capital Pointe is currently six months into the first year of a two year permit.

The city also reaffirmed that $50,244 in property taxes are outstanding on the site for 2017. If the taxes aren’t paid, the city says the will place a lien on the property.