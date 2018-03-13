

CTV Regina





It’s been 10 years in the making, but the Capital Pointe development project still isn’t above ground level. Now, the bills are starting to pile up.

The City of Regina has confirmed that the developers owe close to $50,000 in unpaid property taxes.

The most recent building permit issued for the site expires on Thursday, and it remains to be seen if the city will renew it.

“It's a hole in the heart of our city. It hurts our reputation. It makes us look like things aren't going well in the city which is not correct,” Councilor Bob Hawkins said. “It's a real embarrassment for the city so something has to be done.”

In addition to the property tax bill, the developers had owed CLC Building solutions nearly $500,000 in debt, although CLC has now confirmed that the balance was paid as of Tuesday.

CTV reached out to Fortress Real Developments, the developer in charge of Capital Pointe for comment on the story, but the developer has yet to respond.