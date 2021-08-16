REGINA -- Cargill says its newest canola processing facility will be located in the Global Transportation Hub west of Regina.

The project – which is one of two new canola plants planned for the city – is estimated to have an annual production capacity of 1 million metric tonnes and employ 50 full time positions once it is operating.

Cargill said it will able to use the existing highway and rail infrastructure at the GTH, and construction will cause “minimal disruption” to Regina residents since the plant is outside of the city. The company anticipates the processing facility will be operational by 2024.

Cargill announced its plans for a new canola plant in spring. The announcement was followed by a similar release from Viterra, which said it intends to build a canola crush plant in Regina with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes, the plant is predicted to have the largest crush capacity in the world.