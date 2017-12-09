With people getting into the full swing of the holiday season, some vendors at the Centennial Holiday Market in Regina are doing their best to help-out.

One of the vendors at the event is Corbyn George, 11, who makes Paracord products in his free time. He creates them in order to help with a cause that is close to him.

"We support mental health, part of the proceeds go back to the (Canadian) Mental Health Association,” said Corbyn George, Vendor, during an interview on Saturday.

Corbyn and his mother donated 40% of their signature items to the Regina branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. So far, the team of two has donated $400.

"It’s important for us because both me and my mom suffer from mental health illnesses,” said Corbyn George.

"I just know that there’s so much that needs to go into creating awareness and support for mental illnesses, so we just want to do our part to be able to give back,” said Melani George, Vendor.

Melani credits the Regina Centennial Market for allowing her and her son to be part of the community and in helping her move forward.

The Market's grand opening was held on Saturday, with support from Handmade Saskatchewan.

"It’s nice to be able to give people this opportunity, I had said it before, this is all about the people of Saskatchewan, and this is all about our local community,” said Chrysta Garner, Organizer, Centennial Holiday Market.

About 150 vendors came from all over the Province of Saskatchewan, and even some from Alberta. Included in the crowd of sellers was Rabia Sadaqat. Originally from Pakistan, Sadaqat receives support from her family in Pakistan, who make the items for her business and ship them to Canada.

"We've been praying for such an opportunity in Regina to have this kind of free market kind of thing and all handmade and different vendors with a lot of new stuff. So, it’s just been a prayer answered to us," said Rabia Sadaqat, Vendor. “It’s good bringing out some ethnic things of our culture, so more of the people could understand. We’ve just been overwhelmed with the support that we have gotten from people in Regina.”

The Centennial Holiday Market offers everything from crafts to food to cultural items to jewelry. It will be open every weekend until Christmas.

With files from Madina Azizi.