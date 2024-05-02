Farm Credit Canada dispels claim of head office move

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has categorically denied claims that it is planning to move its headquarters located in Regina to Quebec.

“To be absolutely clear, FCC is not moving its head office from Regina,” a statement from FCC read. “While FCC is a national organization with a national mandate, we value being a part of Regina and share a passion for this community.”

More than 1,000 FCC employees call Regina home, according to the company.

The claim was made by Saskatchewan United Party Leader Nadine Wilson during question period on Thursday.

“It has come to my attention that Farm Credit Canada is planning to close its head office in Regina and move it to Quebec. Can the Premier confirm or deny this move? ” she asked.

In her comments in the assembly, Wilson described the supposed FCC move from Regina to Montreal as “rumour.”

Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer responded to the question, saying the government was not appraised of the information and could not comment as a result.

“Again, we don’t answer questions on rumours that someone may of heard somewhere. We have heard nothing on this, Harpauer said. “There would concerns raised should it be more than just a rumour.”

In its statement, FCC highlighted the “important work ahead” for the organization as it continues to serve its customers in the agriculture and food industry.

“That is where our focus remains.”