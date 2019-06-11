

CTV Regina





The season opener between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats has been moved up from 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The CFL game will be screened at Mosaic Stadium, followed by Game 6 of the NBA final.

“This new 7 p.m. ET start time allows our fans to enjoy our first regular season game of the year and still catch most of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, both of which air live on TSN,” the CFL said in a press release.

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. in Game 6 of the NBA final on Thursday.