REGINA -- Lumsden and Southey RCMP, with the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, organized checkpoints last weekend with the goal of catching impaired drivers.

The high-visibility checkpoints were set up Friday and Saturday on Highway 20 at the intersection of Highway 322, just west of Saskatchewan Beach, and on Highway 54 near Regina Beach.

More than 800 drivers were checked for alcohol and drug impairment, according to a press release.

RCMP said there were seven charges laid for impaired driving, one charge for possession of cocaine, and 10 72-hour suspensions issued for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Motorists are reminded that traffic officers will continue to conduct high-visibility enforcement operations over the next several months, leading into the summer,” Sgt. Darren MacDougall of the RCMP Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said in a statement.

“Please keep your communities safe. Don’t drive impaired.”