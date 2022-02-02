Chickpea Curry

This is one of those dishes that will suit everyone around the table. As is, it’s a vegan dish….add some protein like cooked chicken, turkey or a fillet of fish, and meat lovers will be happy too!

Serves 4

1 onion, cut into thin wedges

1” piece ginger, chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 carrot, cut in half lengthwise, and then cut into thin slices

1 generous heaping tbsp Vindaloo or Madras curry paste, such as Patak’s

1 tbsp methi (dried fenugreek) or fresh celery leaves

540 mL can diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted

540 mL can cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Water

1 heaping tsp vegetable stock base, such as Better than Boullion (or substitute vegetable stock for the water)

540 mL can coconut milk

1 tbsp cornstarch + 1 tbsp water

Protein of your choice (optional), such as cooked chicken, turkey, pork or fish

1 ½ cups jasmine or basmati rice

2 ½ cups water

Pinch salt

Over medium heat, saute the onion, ginger and garlic for several minutes in a pot with a small amount of oil. Add the carrot and the curry paste. Continue to stir the paste with the vegetables for about 1 minute. This will cook and toast the spice.

Add the methi, tomatoes, chickpeas and enough water to just barely cover the mixture. Stir in the vegetable stock base. Let simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the coconut milk.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 1 tbsp water. Add to the curry and stir until the curry has thickened slightly. Remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, rinse the rice and add to a pot. Add 2 ½ cups water and a pinch of salt. You can also add a cinnamon stick and a tsp of whole cumin seeds if you wish. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the rice is cooked and all liquid has been absorbed. Remove from the heat. Fluff the rice with a fork and cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

Serve the curry over the rice. Top with your preferred protein.