REGINA -- Anyone returning to work under phase one or two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan will have access to licensed child care services, the province announced in a release Thursday.

More than 2,100 school-based child care facilities are currently operating as part of a reserve supply for pandemic response workers. These facilities will be accessible to other parents returning to work.

“As we move to gradually re-open Saskatchewan, we know that parents, caregivers and families returning to work will need child care support, and we are helping them by ensuring their children are safe and well cared for,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.

The centres will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines provided by the province, including a maximum of eight children per room and increased sanitization measures.

The province said there are a total of 47 school-based centres opening as part of the reserved supply, and 350 non-school based child care centres and homes that have continued to operate through the pandemic.

These changes will come into effect on Monday, May 4.

Parents can find the application form for these in-school child care centres on the Government of Saskatchewan website.